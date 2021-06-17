Full Year 2021 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Q.E.P.'s financial results conference call for the full 2021 fiscal year. (Operator Instructions) My name is Olivia, and I will be your conference coordinator today.



As a reminder, please note that this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Stan Berger, Q.E.P's. Investor Relations representative.



Stan Berger -



Thank you, Olivia. Good morning. and thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P.'s financial results for the full 2021 fiscal year, which was issued in a press release on Monday, June 14.



If you have not had a chance to review the press release and our audited financial statements, they are available on the Investors section of the Q.E.P. website and on the OTC market website. I am joined today by Q.E.P.'s Executive Chairman, Lewis Gould, its President and Chief Executive Officer of the Americas, Leonard Gould, its Chief Financial Officer, Enos Brown, and its Chief Legal and