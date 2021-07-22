Q1 2022 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Q.E.P.'s Financial Results Conference Call for the First Quarter of Fiscal year 2022.



(Operator Instructions)



My name is Katie, and I'll be your conference coordinator today. As a reminder, please note, this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Stan Berger, Q.E.P.'s Investor Relations representative.



Stanley Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - President



Thank you, Katie. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P.'s financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. We which were issued in a press release on Wednesday, July 14. If you have not had a chance to review the press release and our audited financial statements, they are available on the Investors section of the Q.E.P. website and on the OTC market website.



I am joined today by Q.E.P.'s Executive Chairman, Lewis Gould; its President and CEO of the Americas, Leonard Gould; its