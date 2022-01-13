Q3 2022 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 13, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Q.E.P.'s Financial Results Conference Call for the Third Quarter and First 9 Months of Fiscal Year 2022. My name is Kian, and I will be your conference coordinator today. As a reminder, please note this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Stan Berger, Q.E.P.'s Investor Relations representative.



Stanley Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - President



Thank you, Kian. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P.'s financial results for the third quarter and first 9 months of fiscal year 2022, which were issued in a press release on Monday, January 10. If you have not had a chance to review the press release and our audited financial statements, they are available on the Investors section of the Q.E.P. website and on the OTC market website.



I am joined today by Q.E.P.'s Executive Chairman, Lewis Gould; President and CEO of the Americas, Leonard