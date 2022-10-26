Oct 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to the Q.E.P.'s Financial Results Conference Call for Second Quarter of Fiscal year 2023. (Operator Instructions) My name is Chris, and I will be your conference coordinator today. As a reminder, please note that this call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Stan Berger, Q.E.P.'s Investor Relations representative. Please go ahead.
Stanley Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - President
Thank you, Chris. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P.'s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which were issued in a press release on Monday, October 17. If you have not had a chance to review the press release and our financial statements, they are available on the Investors section of the Q.E.P. website and on the OTC markets website.
I am joined today by Q.E.P.'s Executive Chairman, Lewis Gould; President and CEO of the Americas, Leonard Gould; CEO
Q2 2023 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...