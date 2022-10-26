Q2 2023 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Stanley Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - President



Thank you, Chris. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P.'s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which were issued in a press release on Monday, October 17. If you have not had a chance to review the press release and our financial statements, they are available on the Investors section of the Q.E.P. website and on the OTC markets website.



I am joined today by Q.E.P.'s Executive Chairman, Lewis Gould; President and CEO of the Americas, Leonard Gould; CEO