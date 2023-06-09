Jun 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Q.E.P. Financial Results Conference Call for the Full 2023 fiscal year. (Operator Instructions) My name is Jennifer, and I will be your conference coordinator today. As a reminder, please note that this call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Stanley Berger, Q.E.P. Investor Relations Representative.
Stanley Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - President
Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P.'s financial results for the 2023 fiscal year, which was issued in a press release on Monday, June 5. If you have not had a chance to review the press release and other audited financial statements, they are available on the Investors section of the Q.E.P. website and on the OTC market website.
I am joined today by Q.E.P.'s Executive Chairman, Lewis Gould; President and CEO of the Americas, Leonard Gould; CEO of the International Operations, Paul Boyce; Chief Financial
Q4 2023 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...