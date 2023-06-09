Q4 2023 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Q.E.P. Financial Results Conference Call for the Full 2023 fiscal year. (Operator Instructions) My name is Jennifer, and I will be your conference coordinator today. As a reminder, please note that this call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Stanley Berger, Q.E.P. Investor Relations Representative.



Stanley Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - President



Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P.'s financial results for the 2023 fiscal year, which was issued in a press release on Monday, June 5. If you have not had a chance to review the press release and other audited financial statements, they are available on the Investors section of the Q.E.P. website and on the OTC market website.



I am joined today by Q.E.P.'s Executive Chairman, Lewis Gould; President and CEO of the Americas, Leonard Gould; CEO of the International Operations, Paul Boyce; Chief Financial