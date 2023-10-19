Q2 2024 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P.'s financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year of 2024, which was issued in a press release on Monday, October 16. If you have not had a chance to review the press release and our financial statements, they are available on the Investors section of the Q.E.P. website and on the OTC market website.



I am joined today by Q.E.P.'s Executive Chairman, Lewis Gould; President