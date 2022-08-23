Q2 2022 QuoteMedia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's 2022 Q2 results call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is recorded and I will be standing by should you need any additional assistance.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Brendan Hopkins. Please go ahead.



Brendan Hopkins - QuoteMedia, Inc. - IR



Thank you, Chastity, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. We have a brief safe harbor and then we'll get started.



Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.



With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia.



Dave Shworan - QuoteMedia, Inc. - Director &