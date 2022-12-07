Dec 07, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - CEO



Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft, and thank you for joining us.



Now presenting at our event is Dave Shworan. He is the Founder and CEO of QuoteMedia. It's a publicly traded company; the symbol is QMCI on the OTCQB. Dave, take it away.



Dave Shworan - QuoteMedia, Inc. - Founder & CEO



Thanks, Bobby. Thanks, too. Nice to be here. Yeah, I'll just give you a little rundown about QuoteMedia; tell people about what our company is doing.



Just wanted to start with forward-looking statements. This presentation does contain forward-looking statements. So I have to put this slide up here.



So just to give a quick rundown about QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is a stock market and information provider. We research -- bring in research and exchange data filings, fundamentals, news, options, futures, commodities, on and on and on, as much information as you can imagine. We bring it in from hundreds of providers including the exchanges as well as different research firms