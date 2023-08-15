Q2 2023 QuoteMedia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's QuoteMedia Q2 results conference call. Please note this call will be recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Brendan Hopkins. Please go ahead.



Brendan Hopkins - QuoteMedia, Inc. - IR



Hi. Thank you, everyone for joining us and taking some time. We have a brief Safe Harbor, and then we'll get started. Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia.



Dave Shworan - QuoteMedia, Inc. - CEO, Director & President



Thanks, Brendan. Welcome,