Q2 2021 Quantafuel ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Terje U. Eiken - Quantafuel ASA - Interim CEO & COO



Good morning, and welcome to Quantafuel's second quarter presentation. My name is Terje Eiken, and I am the interim CEO and COO. After the presentation today, we will have a Q&A session. So please submit your questions as we go along.



Together with me, Chris Lach, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Kristian Flaten, our Chief Financial Officer, will present status and outlook today.



Before going through the quarter 2 highlights, I would like to focus on another important issue. The UN recently released a report concerning environmental and sustainability with a very, very clear conclusion. The time to act is now. When Danish Broadcasting covered this report they focused on Danish companies already acting. And they chose to do an interview with our Managing Director in Skive Rasmus KÃ¦rsgaard who explained how we act now by processing household plastic into chemical products that are used for making new plastic with