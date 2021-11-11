Q3 2021 Quantafuel ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars RosenlÃ¸v -



Good morning. My name is Lars RosenlÃ¸v. I'm the new CEO of Quantafuel. I started November 1, and I'm very pleased to welcome you all to this third quarter presentation.



A few practical issues before we start. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation, and you're welcome to submit your questions using the link. And then please read carefully through the disclaimer on the next slide as we will not spend time on it here in the presentation.



With me today, I have Chris Lach, our Chief Commercial Officer; I have Terje Eiken, our Chief Operating Officer. We also have Kristian Flaten, our Chief Financial Officer; and together, we form the management team here in Quantafuel. Kristian will not be presenting today, but he will be around for the Q&A session.



I'm probably new to most of you. So just a little bit about myself and why I'm here. See back in July, when I found out that Quantafuel were searching for a new CEO, I instantly knew I wanted this job. I have been following Quantafuel for the past few years because I expected that conversion