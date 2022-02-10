Feb 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lars RosenlÃ¸v
Quantafuel ASA - CEO
* Terje Eiken
Quantafuel ASA - COO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* JÃ¸rgen Andreas
Danske Bank - Analyst
* Finn Robert
* Thomas Urban
* Yngve Nordhaug
* Tilo Brauer
=====================
Lars RosenlÃ¸v - Quantafuel ASA - CEO
Looking on the situation in Sweden. We had a hard stop in around in, say, 20 minutes, but we will open up for questions at the end. If I can ask you all to turn off your camera when you're not speaking so we all are experiencing good quality on the call, that will be great. And then, of course, mute. I think I have muted all so we can get a good experience. So thank you for that.
As explained on Monday, we now have the time to inspect the areas of concern which led to this temporary shutdown of the production in Skive on Saturday evening.
January 2022 Quantafuel ASA Project Update on Skive Plant Presentation Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...