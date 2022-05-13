Q1 2022 Quantafuel ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars RosenlÃ¸v Jensen - Quantafuel ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Quantafuel's first quarter presentation. My name is Lars RosenlÃ¸v, I'm the CEO. Our COO, Terje Eiken, and I will take you through the presentation today and after the presentation, the whole management team will be here available for you to provide you with good answers on your questions. As always, remember to read through the disclaimer on the next slide. Today, I will take you through highlights and strategy and growth, then Terje will take you through plant updates. Then I will come back and take the financials and a summary.



See, this quarter was a significant step forward for Quantafuel. We have never been even close to the progress we are experiencing today, not at any time in our history. We know this fact is not shared by the general opinion. This is a shame, knowing how hard this organization has been working to create value for the company and for our shareholders. It is a high priority to close this gap.



First, we will try to underpromise and overdeliver, knowing that we will not