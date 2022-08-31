Q2 2022 Quantafuel ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars RosenlÃ¸v Jensen - Quantafuel ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter presentation. These are truly exciting times, and I'm so grateful that so many of you have taken time out of a busy schedule to join us today. I have really looked forward to this presentation. Today, we mark the start of the next stage in our development of Quantafuel, launching Quantafuel, Mk II. We have finally, reached this stage, and now we have some technical issues. It's not -- oh my God, everything is floating around here, but give us a while, and we will be back.



We have now finally reached the stage where we can launch our vision to become a global leader within chemical recycling of plastic waste with large-scale operations in multiple locations around the world. For a very long time, we have worked towards proof-of-concept in Skive. And as you all know, it was not an easy journey. There have been frustrating setbacks and delays, but this is not unusual when you embark on a journey that no one has ever done before and you try to lead the way. In first quarter, we reached proof