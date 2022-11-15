Q3 2022 Quantafuel ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars RosenlÃ¸v Jensen - Quantafuel ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter presentation. I really hope you enjoyed this short video explaining what we do in Quantafuel. I think it's pretty cool. Personally, I look forward to this presentation. This is truly exciting times, and we are grateful that so many of you have taken time off a busy schedule to join us today.



Currently, the COP27 is ongoing. The UN's Secretary General opened the summit saying, "We are on a highway to climate hell with the foot on the accelerator." This is truly a wake-up call. Never has there been a greater need for companies that help tackle the bigger threat to the environment. Noncircular plastic waste is one of these threats. And with our unique approach, we are and will continue to contribute towards a sustainable future by converting end-of-life plastic waste into valuable circular products.



Last quarter, we marked that we have started on the next stage in our development of Quantafuel, the stage where we launched the vision of becoming a global