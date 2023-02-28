Q4 2022 Quantafuel ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Lars RosenlÃ¸v - Quantafuel ASA - CEO



Good afternoon and welcome to our fourth-quarter presentation. This is an important day for Quantafuel. I would have liked to be in here this morning, but devil is in the details and now we are finally here. The situation for Quantafuel is difficult. We desperately need capital and we run out of cash mid-next quarter. The financial market conditions are not in favor of growth companies like ours. And our two main shareholders, KIRKBI and BASF, have confirmed that they are not willing to participate in an equity increase or debt financing, which, of course, will limit our flexibility.



Since October, we have spent significant time finding the right solution for the company to continue providing an environmental friendly solution to the global plastic waste problem by being able to finance and roll out our MK II plastic-to-liquid plant internationally.



But I'm very relieved that we are now in a position where we can publish a solution for the future together with our quarterly report. Our strategic review is concluded and Viridor is the