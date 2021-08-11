Aug 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Optiva Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I would like to remind everyone that today's conference is being recorded.
I will now go ahead and turn the call over to Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ali Mahdavi - Optiva Inc. - Investor Relation Officer
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and sincere apologies for being a few minutes behind schedule. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2021 financial results conference call. Joining me this morning are Optiva's Chief Executive Officer, John Giere. If you've not seen the second quarter earnings news release, which was reported yesterday after the close of market, it is available on our company website at optiva.com as well as on SEDAR along with our MD&A and interim financial statements.
I would also like to remind you that a replay of this call will be accessible via the Investors section on the company's website. Following management's presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session.
Q2 2021 Optiva Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
