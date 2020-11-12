Q3 2020 Rakuten Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 12, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mickey Mikitani

Rakuten, Inc. - Chairman and CEO

* Kazunori Takeda

Rakuten, Inc. - Group Executive Vice President, President of Commerce Company

* Kiichi Sorimachi

Rakuten, Inc. - Vice President of Commerce Company (Golf Business)

* Ryo Matsumura

Rakuten, Inc. - Vice President of Commerce Company (New Service Business)

* Noriaki Komori

Rakuten, Inc. - Vice President of Commerce Company (Logistics business)

* Masayuki Hosaka

- Vice Chairman, Rakuten, Inc. and President, Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.

* Hiroyuki Nagai

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. - President

* Yuji Kusunoki

Rakuten Securities, Inc. - President

* Yuzo Hashiya

Rakuten Insurance Holdings Co., Ltd. - President

* Koichi Nakamura

Rakuten Payment, Inc. - President,

* Yoshihisa Yamada

Rakuten Mobile, Inc. - President

* Tareq Amin

Rakuten Mobile, Inc. - Executive