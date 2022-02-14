Feb 14, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 14, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Mikitani

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

* Kazunori Takeda

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & President of Commerce Company

* Kenji Hirose

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CFO

* Kentaro Hyakuno

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP, COO & Director

* Makoto Arima

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, President of Ad & Marketing Com., Sr. Director of Marketing Div.

* Masatada Kobayashi

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Chief Well-Being Officer & Group Managing Executive Officer

* Masayuki Hosaka

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Executive Vice Chairman & President of Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.

* MC

* Naho Kono

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Managing Executive Officer, CMO & Senior VP of Commerce Company

* Takuya Kitagawa

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Managing Executive Officer