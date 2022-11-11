Q3 2022 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 11, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Mikitani

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

* Kazunori Takeda

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP and President of Commerce, Ad & Marketing Company

* Kenji Hirose

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CFO

* Shunsuke Yazawa

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Senior Managing Executive Officer

* Tareq Amin

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group EVP



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Hiroko K. Sato

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Neale Anderson

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Telecoms Research, Asia Pacific

* Yoshitaka Nagao

BofA Securities, Research Division - Lead Analyst

* Yusuke Okumura

Okasan Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Utai Hatani



=====================

Operator



