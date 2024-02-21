Michael Burry's Strategic Exits and New Positions Highlight Q4 Moves, Stellantis NV Takes a -7.73% Hit

34 minutes ago
Insight into the Latest 13F Filing Reveals Burry's Investment Adjustments

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio), the renowned investor known for his prescient bet against the US housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, has made significant changes to his portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. The latest 13F filing from his firm, Scion Asset Management, headquartered at 20665 4TH STREET SARATOGA, CA 95070, showcases a series of strategic moves that reflect his unique investment philosophy, which often involves contrarian bets and a focus on value investing.

Summary of New Buys

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of 18 new stocks in the recent quarter. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial), with 20,000 shares, making up 5.72% of the portfolio and valued at $5.41 million.
  • Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial), comprising 50,000 shares, which accounts for approximately 5.57% of the portfolio, with a total value of $5.27 million.
  • Citigroup Inc (C, Financial), with 100,000 shares, representing 5.44% of the portfolio and a total value of $5.14 million.

Key Position Increases

Burry also bolstered his stakes in a couple of existing holdings:

  • JD.com Inc (JD, Financial) saw an additional 75,000 shares, bringing the total to 200,000 shares. This represents a 60% increase in share count and a 2.29% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $5.78 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial) increased by 25,000 shares, reaching a total of 75,000 shares. This adjustment marks a 50% increase in share count, with a total value of $5.81 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited several positions in the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Stellantis NV (STLA, Financial): All 400,000 shares were sold, resulting in a -7.73% impact on the portfolio.
  • Euronav NV (EURN, Financial): The entire stake of 250,000 shares was liquidated, causing a -4.15% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in five stocks, with significant changes in:

  • Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial) was reduced by 16,151 shares, a -33.2% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.34%. The stock traded at an average price of $146.43 during the quarter and has returned 13.09% over the past three months and 7.48% year-to-date.
  • Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) saw a reduction of 250 shares, a -16.67% decrease, with a -0.78% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $3,118.13 during the quarter, with returns of 17.54% over the past three months and 5.16% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 25 stocks. The top holdings included 6.15% in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial), 6.11% in JD.com Inc (JD, Financial), 5.72% in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial), 5.57% in Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial), and 5.44% in Citigroup Inc (C, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across eight industries: Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Communication Services, Technology, Financial Services, Industrials, Energy, and Consumer Defensive.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

