Feb 28, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 28, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* D. Warren A. East
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Jennifer Ramsey
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR
* Stephen Wayne Daintith
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Edward Humphrey
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP
* Andrew Paul Gollan
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Celine Fornaro
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Head of EMEA Industrials Research
* Charles J Armitage
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Head of European Aerospace & Defense Equity Research and Director
* Christian A. Laughlin
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst
* Harry William Freeman Breach
MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
*
Full Year 2018 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 28, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...