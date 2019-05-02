Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Ian Edward Lamert Davis - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Rolls-Royce Annual General Meeting. I hope you didn't have too much difficulty getting here. I know the traffic has been very, very difficult around Central Bristol, but very, very pleased to see you all here.



My name is Ian Davis. I'm your Chairman. And I'm joined on stage by Warren East, our Chief Executive; Stephen Daintith, our Chief Financial Officer; and members of our Board Committees, Lewis Booth, Chair of the Audit Committee; Ruth Cairnie, Chair of the Remuneration Committee; Sir Kevin Smith, Chair of our Science and Technology Committee, who's also our Senior Independent Director; and Irene Dorner, a member of the Safety and Ethics Committee and our employee champion on the Board.



You will shortly hear from Warren, who will provide a review of 2018, and then we'll move on to the formal business of the meeting. But first, I'd like to highlight a few key developments.



We entered the year with a refined vision and strategy and the determination to improve our