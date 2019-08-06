Aug 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Great. Okay. So thank you for joining us here at the London Stock Exchange and for those of you joining online. My name is Jennifer Ramsey, and I lead the Investor Relations team at Rolls-Royce. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2019 half year