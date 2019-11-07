Nov 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

D. Warren A. East - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - CEO & Executive Director



Right. Thank you, Hugh. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us at relatively short notice.



You have seen our trading update this morning. And we also have distributed a presentation around the Trent 1000, and what we're going to do now is quickly go through the presentation on the Trent 1000. We're joined this morning by Simon Burr, who's our Head of Engineering in Civil Aerospace, and he will step through some of those slides.



Let me just start with a contextual slide to begin with. So I'm now on Slide 2. And this lays out the fact that on the Trent 1000, we have effectively 3 versions of the engine in service: Package B, Package C and TEN.



And on the Trent 1000, we have, for the last couple of years, been