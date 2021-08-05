Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rolls-Royce 2021 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your presenter today, Isabel Green, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Isabel Green - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR
Hello, and welcome, everyone, to our 2021 half year results presentation. With me here today are Warren East, CEO; and Panos Kakoullis, our recently appointed CFO. Warren will begin today's presentation with an overview of our first half performance before handing over to Panos for a more detailed review of our financial results. Warren will then conclude with an update as we look out to the future. In all, they should take less than 40 minutes, leaving time at the end for your questions.
Before we begin, please take note of the safe harbor statement on Slide 2. This results presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty, which may cause the actual
Half Year 2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript
