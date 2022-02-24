Full Year 2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Isabel Green - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome, everyone, to our 2021 full year results presentation. I'm Isabel Green, Head of Investor Relations. And I'm joined today by our Chair, Anita Frew; our CEO, Warren East; and our CFO, Panos Kakoullis.



Before we present our results, I'll hand over to Anita to say a few words on our other announcement this morning.



Anita Margaret Frew - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, Isabel, and good morning, everyone. You'll have seen our announcement this morning that Warren plans to step down at the end of this year. By then, Warren will have spent 9 years on the Board and almost 8 years as CEO, a relatively long tenure and a tribute to his strength and commitment.



As a result, we're now starting an open and transparent search process for Warren's successor. Warren has a real passion for the business, which engenders pride in our people and confidence amongst our stakeholders. In his time at Rolls-Royce, he's created a dramatically different