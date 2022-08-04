Half Year 2022 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Isabel Green - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome, everyone, to our 2022 half year results presentation. I'm Isabel Green, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Warren East; and our CFO, Panos Kakoullis. As usual, today's presentation will begin with a summary of our operational and financial highlights from Warren, followed by a more detailed review of our financial results and Panos, and then Warren will talk you through how we are securing a sustainable future for the business. Our presentation will take just over 30 minutes, leaving time at the end for Warren and Panos to answer your questions. Before we begin, please take note of the safe harbor statement on Slide 2. As always, the full set of results materials can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of our website. I'll now hand over to Warren.



David Warren Arthur East - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Isabel. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our results presentation. I'll start with a