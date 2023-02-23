Full Year 2022 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Isabel Green - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR



Okay, I'm just looking for a way from the back to let us know ready. We are. All right. So thank you. It's lovely to be back here at the Stock Exchange again. Thank you all for coming out on person on such a busy morning, and welcome to our 2022 full year results presentation. I think most of you know me, but I'm Isabel Green, Head of Investor Relations. I'm joined here today by our CEO, Tufan Erginbilgic; and our CFO, Panos Kakoullis.



Before we begin, I'm required to show you our safe harbor statement on Slide 2. As always, the full set of results materials can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of our website. We're going to start today with a short introduction from Tufan, and then Panos will present the 2022 results. Tufan will come back then to talk about his observations and priorities in the future.



The presentation today is going to last around 45 minutes, so there will be plenty of time for your questions at the end. So with that, thank you very much. Over to you, Tufan.



Tufan Erginbilgic<