Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Isabel Green
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR
* Panos Kakoullis
Rolls-Royce plc - CFO & Director
* Tufan Erginbilgic
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Chloe Lemarie
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* David Howard Perry
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of European Aerospace and Defense
* George Zhao
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Ian Douglas-Pennant
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Analyst
* Nick Cunningham
Agency Partners LLP - Managing Partner
* Ross Law
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Isabel Green - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR
Hello,
Half Year 2023 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
