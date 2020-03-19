Mar 19, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Real Matters Conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Lyne Fisher, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR & Marketing
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters' conference call. With me today are Real Matters' Chief Executive Officer, Jason Smith; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Herman.
Yesterday afternoon, we issued a news release indicating that the company is not aware of any undisclosed material development that would cause yesterday's movement in the company's share price. In the release, we also shared our views on the market, which is subject -- the subject of today's call.
During the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, which reflect the current expectations of management with respect to our business and the industry in which we operate. These forward-looking
Real Matters Inc. - Special Call Transcript
Mar 19, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...