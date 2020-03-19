Real Matters Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR & Marketing



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters' conference call. With me today are Real Matters' Chief Executive Officer, Jason Smith; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Herman.



Yesterday afternoon, we issued a news release indicating that the company is not aware of any undisclosed material development that would cause yesterday's movement in the company's share price. In the release, we also shared our views on the market, which is subject -- the subject of today's call.



During the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, which reflect the current expectations of management with respect to our business and the industry in which we operate. These forward-looking