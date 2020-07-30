Q3 2020 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR & Marketing



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters Financial Results conference call for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020. With me today are Real Matters' Chief Executive Officer, Jason Smith; President and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Herman. This morning, before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our Q3 results for the 3 and 9 months ended June 30, 2020. The release, accompanying slide presentation as well as the financial statements and MD&A are posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at realmatters.com.



During the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, which reflect the current expectations of