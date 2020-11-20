Q4 2020 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Real Matters Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lyne Beauregard, Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR & Marketing



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. With me today are Real Matters' Executive Chairman, Jason Smith; Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Herman.



This morning, before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our results for the 3 and 12 months ended September 30, 2020, as well as our new fiscal 2025 performance targets and executive leadership changes. A release, accompanying slide presentation as well as the financial statements and MD&A, are posted to the Investor Relations section of our