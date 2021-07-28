Jul 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Real Matters Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Lyne Beauregard, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR & Marketing
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters financial results conference call for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021. With me today are Real Matters' Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Herman. This morning before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our results for the 3 and 9 months, ended June 30, 2021. The release, accompanying slide presentation as well as the financial statements and MD&A are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at realmatters.com.
During the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, which reflect the
Q3 2021 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...