Q2 2023 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Real Matters Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. This call is being recorded today, Friday, April 28, 2023.



Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters Financial Results Conference Call for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023. With me today are Real Matters' Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang; Chief Financial Officer, Bill Herman; and Rodrigo Pinto.



This morning, before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our results for the 3 and 6 months ended March 31, 2023. The release, accompanying slide presentation as well as financial statements and MD&A are posted in the Investors section of our website at realmatters.com. During the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, which reflect current expectations of