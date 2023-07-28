Q3 2023 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to Real Matters Financial Results Conference Call for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023. With me today are Real Matters' Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo Pinto. This morning before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our results for the 3 and 9 months ended June 30, 2023.