Q4 2023 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Real Matters Q4 Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Also note that this call is being recorded on Friday, November 17, 2023. And I would like to turn the conference over to Lyne Beauregard. Please go ahead.



Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters' Financial Results Conference Call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.



With me today are Real Matters' Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo Pinto.



This morning, before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our results for the 3 months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The release, accompanying slide presentation as well as financial statements, MD&A are posted in the Investors section of our website at realmatters.com.



During the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, which reflect current