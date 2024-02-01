Q1 2024 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Real Matters Q1 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on February 1, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lynn Beauregard. Please go ahead.



Lyne Beauregard Real Matters Inc.-VP - IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters Financial Results Conference Call for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2023. With me today are Real Matters, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang, and Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo Pinto this morning.



Before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our results for the three months ended December 31st, 2023, the release accompanying slide presentation as well as the financial statements and MD&A are posted in the Investors section of our website at realmatters.com.



During the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements which reflect the current expectations of management with respect to our business and the industry in which we operate.