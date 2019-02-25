Feb 25, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 25, 2019



Corporate Participants

* Gerry Bollman

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Global CFO

* Heath Sharp

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Brook Campbell-Crawford

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Keith Chau

Evans & Partners Pty. Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

* Lee Power

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Associate Analyst

* Peter Wilson

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

* Peter Steyn

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Scott Ryall

Rimor Equity Research Pty Ltd - Principal

* Simon Thackray

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the half year results briefing for the