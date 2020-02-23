Feb 23, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This is Heath Sharp, CEO of RWC; and with me is Gerry Bollman, CFO; and IR Director, Phil King. As you will have seen, we released our FY '20 half year results to the ASX this morning. For this call, we will run through the results presentation and then open up to Q&A. I'll kick off with the highlights and business overview, then hand over to Gerry to step through the results in more detail. I'll then come back to talk briefly on our FY 2020 outlook before moving to Q&A.



So if I can take you straight to Page 5 of the presentation to touch on the highlights. So this half presents us with an array of issues to discuss. This morning, we will step through where we missed and where we outperformed. The driver of the result this half is clearly revenue. While we achieved underlying sales growth ahead of market in all our core markets, we certainly fell short of our plan. We will break down performance by region later in this presentation.



Our