Apr 27, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the RWC Third Quarter Trading Update. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Heath Sharp. Please go ahead.



Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our Q3 update. This is Heath Sharp, and with me is our CFO, Andrew Johnson. We are connecting today from Atlanta. You will see that we have released an update to the ASX this morning. I'll step through the highlights before opening for Q&A.



Third quarter trading was exceptionally strong. Revenue was up 25% over the PCP on a constant currency basis and up 14% on a reported basis. All regions achieved very strong results. In the Americas, we had a record quarter with constant currency sales growth up 39%. The this is ahead of the trend we have seen in the preceding quarters. We saw a dramatic impact due to the freeze in and around Texas. This impact was a lot larger than we had first anticipated. Nonetheless, our