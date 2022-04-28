Apr 28, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to RWC's trading update for the 9 months ended 31st March, 2022. I'm Heath Sharp, Group CEO, and with me today is Andrew Johnson, Group CFO. In the materials we have released this morning, we have endeavored to provide the same level of information that we provided at the first quarter. This includes sales, EBITDA and EBIT at a group and regional level. As a reminder, we are now reporting in U.S. dollars. All the figures we reference will be in U.S. dollars unless we state otherwise.



Starting on Slide 3 and looking at group performance for the 9 months ending 31st March. We recorded a 14% increase in net sales to $845 million. The result included a contribution from EZ-FLO from mid-November through to 31st March. Excluding