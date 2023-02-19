Feb 19, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to RWC's half year results presentation for the 6 months ended December 31, 2022. This is Heath Sharp, CEO of RWC. And joining me here in Atlanta is our CFO, Andrew Johnson. At the end of this presentation, we will take questions from those on the audio call and then those on the webcast.



I'll begin on Slide 3 and provide an overview of the half. During the first half, our business demonstrated tremendous resilience. Our volumes held up well in the face of economic headwinds in every market in which we operate. Our teams continued to execute well in what was a challenging environment. Group sales on a constant currency basis were up 20% and up 15% on a reported basis, including EZ-Flo. I would note