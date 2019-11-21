Q2 2020 Resona Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 21, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kazuhiro Higashi

Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director

* Tetsuya Kan

Kansai Mirai Financial Group, Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director



=====================

Kazuhiro Higashi - Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Kazuhiro Higashi of Resona Holdings. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for joining our first half financial results meeting today despite your very busy schedule.



Let me first highlight the major event that happened during the first half. After Kansai Mirai Financial Group established last year, Kansai Urban Bank and Kinki Osaka Bank merged effective April 1 this year to mark our new start as Kansai Mirai Bank. This was the first major milestone event for us at the outset of the year. Following that event, 6 months later, on October 15, the system