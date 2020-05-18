May 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 18, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masahiro Minami

Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



=====================

Masahiro Minami - Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



This is Masahiro Minami, President of Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for joining our results presentation despite your busy schedule.



Resona Group had a change in the President role effective April 1. And starting with this result presentation, I will serve as a speaker. I'd like to ask for your continued support. Under the new management team, we will continue to uphold our goal of becoming the #1 retail financial services group, and that strategy will remain intact. We'll also accelerate our initiatives on digital transformation and usage of data and make a group effort to maximize the enterprise value.



Given the COVID-19 situation, we decided to communicate our results presentation over a conference call, and