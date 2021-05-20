May 20, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 20, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masahiro Minami

Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



=====================

Masahiro Minami - Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. This is Masahiro Minami, President of Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate in our IR presentation today. Following last year, we are presenting our financial results again in the conference call format. Thank you for your understanding.



Looking at the COVID-19 situation, vaccine rollout will be one of the hopes to recovery, but we need to hammer out our business plan assuming that COVID-19 situation will stay in a state of flux for the time being. Resona Group continues to place the highest priority on fully supporting our customers by fulfilling our social mission as a financial institution through the provision of seamless and community