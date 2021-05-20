May 20, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 20, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Masahiro Minami
Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Director
=====================
Masahiro Minami - Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Director
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. This is Masahiro Minami, President of Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to participate in our IR presentation today. Following last year, we are presenting our financial results again in the conference call format. Thank you for your understanding.
Looking at the COVID-19 situation, vaccine rollout will be one of the hopes to recovery, but we need to hammer out our business plan assuming that COVID-19 situation will stay in a state of flux for the time being. Resona Group continues to place the highest priority on fully supporting our customers by fulfilling our social mission as a financial institution through the provision of seamless and community
Full Year 2021 Resona Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 20, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...