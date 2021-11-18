Q2 2022 Resona Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 18, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masahiro Minami

Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



=====================

Masahiro Minami - Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Hello, everyone. I am Minami from Resona Holdings. Thank you for joining our IR presentation today. Although COVID-19 situation has been settling a little these days, we continue to forecast and prepare for the future, including the sixth wave without letting our guards down, which is critical in crisis management. We also continue to work side by side with our customers, under any circumstances and fulfill social responsibilities through community-based seamless financial services. Now I'd like to start the presentation and the -- have the analyst call after the disclosure.



So today's forecast will be mainly strategies. Please go to Page 4. This is outline of financial results for our first half of the fiscal year '21.