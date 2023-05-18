May 18, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 18, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masahiro Minami

Resona Holdings, Inc. - Group CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



=====================

Masahiro Minami - Resona Holdings, Inc. - Group CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Hello, everyone. I am Minami of Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for taking the time today to listen to our IR presentation. As we had an analyst call after the announcement of financial results, today, I would like to mainly explain our new midterm plan, which was recently announced.



First of all, that last fiscal year was the final year of the midterm plan. And I'd like to make a few comments looking back over the 3 years.



We recognize that the previous midterm plan period was a 3-year period marked by significant changes that will later be called a turning point in our history. During this period, we made steady progress in the reform profit and cost structure, which we had positioned as