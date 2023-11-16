Q2 2024 Resona Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 16, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Masahiro Minami

Resona Holdings, Inc. - Group CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



I am Minami from Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for taking the time today to listen to our IR presentation.



Now let me get right into my presentation. First, a review of the first half of the year. We have 5 points that we'd like to share with you. The first point is the financial results. The progress rate against the full year target of net income attributable to owners of the parent was 55%, which is generally considered to be a solid performance. The progress rate against the full year target of core income, excluding the impact from the special factor was also 51.6%. And Core income is a sum of domestic interest income on deposits and loans, fee income and interest on yen-denominated bonds, et