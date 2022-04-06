Apr 06, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Our next speaker is David Christensen, Managing Director of Renascor Resources.



David Christensen - Renascor Resources Limited - MD



Thanks very much, [Liam]. Renascor Resources is an Adelaide-based exploration and development company, now operating in the clean energy space after discovery of what's grown into one of the world's largest graphite deposits. Our Siviour project in South Australia is currently the second largest proven reserve of graphite in the world and the largest reserve of graphite outside of Africa.



Our strategy at Renascor is to produce, not just the graphite at the mine site, but we want to go one step further and produce a refined, purified spherical form of graphite that allow us to sell directly into the high-growth area, the lithium-ion battery sector. And we believe we can do this with some key competitive advantages that really come down to two factors: the project itself, both its scale and its quality; and secondly, the fact that we have this deposit that is by any measure globally competitive.



And it's